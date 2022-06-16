WATCH LIVE: More witnesses take stand in murder trial for woman accused in UCF executive’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors are calling rebuttal witnesses Thursday morning in the murder trial for a woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband in their Winter Park home in January 2019.

Danielle Redlick, 48, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick, who worked as director of external affairs and partnership relations at UCF’s DeVos Sport Business Management Graduate Program.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A woman accused in the death of her husband, a University of Central Florida executive who was fatally stabbed in January 2019, took the stand again Wednesday morning as prosecutors cross-examined her.

Redlick testified Wednesday for the second day in a row about the night her husband was stabbed on Jan. 19, 2019. During cross-examination, the state spent nearly two hours poking holes in Redlick’s story. She admitted she lied when she first reported Michael Redlick’s death.

Ad

Prosecutors then questioned her about cleaning up the scene before officers arrived. The jury also heard testimony Wednesday from a physician who said he treated the couple following a domestic incident.

Danielle Redlick claimed she was being choked by her husband, which forced her to stab him, although the state said evidence points to a case of second-degree murder, not self-defense.

The woman accused in the death of a UCF executive, who was fatally stabbed in 2019, took the stand in her murder trial Tuesday afternoon after the state rested its case.

Prosecutors said evidence shows she cleaned up afterward, checked messages on a dating app and waited 11 hours to call police. Investigators said the nature of her husband’s wounds don’t match up with her claims.

Michael Redlick was found dead Jan. 12, 2019, in their shared home on Temple Drive. According to a warrant for Redlick’s arrest, investigators said Redlick initially told 911 dispatchers that her husband suffered a heart attack after an argument, later claiming he stabbed himself.