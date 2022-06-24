Weather alert: Sweltering heat, strong storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more extreme heat -- and then storms -- across Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s Friday in the Orlando area. On Thursday, Orlando tied the record of 99 degrees, set in 1924.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Feels like” temperatures will be well into the triple digits Friday afternoon before storms move in, with an 80% coverage of the region. There’s the risk of strong damaging winds, as well as heavy rain and lightning.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs near 90. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 91.

Expect rain chances to remain high over the weekend.

[LIVE RADAR: Track storms in the video player below]

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce showers and thunderstorms.

Ad

Environmental conditions appear conductive for tropical development over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center on Friday said the system has a 20% chance of development over the next two days and a 50% chance within the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Bonnie.

Hurricane season runs through November.