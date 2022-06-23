Lightning strike sparks fire at Ocala home, Marion crews say

Ocala home fire sparked by lightning strike, according to Marion County Fire Rescue

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A lightning strike sparked a fire at an Ocala home Thursday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Crews said they responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at the 5000 block of Southeast 24th Place in Ocala.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews at Thursday's Ocala home fire (Marion County Fire Rescue)

According to 911 calls from neighbors, the home was struck by lightning, which sparked the fire, heavy smoke and flames. According to fire officials, the cause of the flames was “a witnessed lightning strike.”

Front of Ocala home that suffered a fire after being struck by lightning (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Fire officials said they were able to eventually put out the fire, saving some of the homeowner’s possessions in the process.

Photos were released by the fires rescue showing the damage to the house.