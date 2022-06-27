Christening ceremony set for Disney Wish cruise ship

The Disney Cruise Line fleet has the most beautiful ships at sea and the Disney Wish, setting sail in early 2022, will be no exception. This rendering depicts the magnificent exterior of the fifth Disney ship that will elevate family cruise vacations to a whole new level.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – For the first time in 10 years, Disney Cruise Line is preparing for the christening ceremony of its newest ship, the Disney Wish.

Setting sail on July 14, the Disney Wish is the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, joining the Disney Magic, the Disney Wonder, the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy.

During the ceremony on Wednesday, several special guests will be in attendance to officially commemorate the innovative new ship. Disney also plans to share with its guests a first look at some of the characters and new experiences onboard, including the AquaMouse, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, dining adventures themed to “Frozen” and Marvel, an immersive Star Wars lounge and a real-life wonderland for kids at Disney’s Oceaneer Club.

Last week, Disney Cruise Line announced that all Make-A-Wish children, including past, present and future wish recipients, will be honored as godchildren of the Disney Wish. During the Disney Wish christening ceremony, Make-A-Wish children will recite the blessing for the newest ship, evoking the spirit of optimism for which The Walt Disney Company is known.

Disney plans to stream the christening event Wednesday on its blog, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Tiktok beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

See details about the Disney Wish below.

Designing the Disney Wish

Onboard the ship, guests will be able to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals.

“The Disney Wish features a brand new design concept inspired by the theme of enchantment. Enchantment has been at the at the core of Disney films from the very beginning, but as a design motif this approach is so unique and it really provides us the perfect platform to infuse storytelling into every aspect of the design, and give the Disney Wish a completely new look, unlike anything else at sea,” said Laura Cabo, creative executive with Walt Disney Imagineering.

DIsney Wish grand hall (Disney Cruise Line)

When guests first step onboard they will enter the Grand Hall. This fairy-tale inspired, three story atrium is being described as a Disney castle on the high seas. At the heart of this room is the story of Cinderella. A bronze statue of the classic Disney character will live in this space alongside pumpkin coach stained glass and a beautiful fairy godmother inspired chandelier.

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. The Disney Wish will also be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available.

On the upper deck of the Disney Wish will feature Disney’s first attraction at sea, the AquaMouse.

The AquaMouse on the all-new Disney Wish

The ride will span 760 feet around the upper deck.

“You see a ride on the AquaMouse will take you into the animated world of the Mickey Mouse shorts with an original story called ‘Scuba Scramble.’ Mickey and Minnie have started their very own excursion company and they want you to be among their first guests on an exciting adventure into Mermaid Lagoon,” Danny Handke, Senior Creative Director with Walt Disney Imagineering said.

The upper deck of the ship is also designed with families in mind, with plenty of space to relax. Disney said there will be a special retreat for adults and an all-new Toy Story splash zone.

Toy Story splash zone on Disney Wish (Disney Parks Blog)

For children and young teens, the Disney Wish has a number of activities planned, including a completely reimagined Disney’s Oceaneer Club that will have a secret entrance directly from the Grand Hall, the Marvel Superhero Academy; where young recruits will train alongside some of their favorite superheroes, all-new Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, a Disney Imagineering lab, Fairytale Hall; where guests can meet some of their favorite princesses and the Star Wars: Cargo Bay.

Marvel Super Hero Academy on the Disney Wish (Disney Parks Blog)

The Disney Wish will also have three all-new hangout space for kids 11 to 14 and even a “Small World” nursery for toddlers, ages 6 months to 3 years.

The Hideaway on the Disney Wish for kids 11 to 14 (Disney Cruise Line)

In terms of entertainment, the Disney Wish will have a number of reimagined Broadway style shows for families to enjoy including Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular, Disney Seas the Adventure and a one-of-a-kind theatrical adaptation of the beloved 1989 Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid.

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” during “Disney The Little Mermaid” on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

“The creative minds at Disney Cruise Line have joined forces with a team of top Broadway talent to develop an all-new stage adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” exclusively for the Disney Wish,” Disney Cruise Leaders said in a blog post. “Throughout the show, playful scenic designs and state-of-the-art video projections will transform the Walt Disney Theatre into a 360-degree undersea environment.”

Disney Cruise Line is also rolling out three brand new entertainment concepts, including the Grand Hall stage. Disney said the venues will offer even more ways for families to play together and connect.

The Disney Wish will offer new family dining experiences including Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, Worlds of Marvel and 1923.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is Disney’s first Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience that will bring the world of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment — featuring fan-favorite characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf — and world-class cuisine infused with Nordic influences.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure (Disney Cruise Line)

Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where you’ll play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around you, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish

1923, named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, is an elegant celebration of the company’s legacy, paying homage to the golden age of animation and offering a tasteful tribute to its Californian heritage with dishes inspired by the state’s unique fusion of cultural flavors.

1923 on the Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

For adults, the Disney Wish will have a number of new offerings including an all-new Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.

For the first time on a Disney ship, guests will embark on a space-jumping tour of the Star Wars galaxy at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship. This richly themed, immersive experience will be reserved for adults every evening, offering interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by destinations such as Batuu, Tatooine and Mustafar. (Disney Cruise Line)

Adults will also be able to visit other classy dining experiences inspired by the hit Disney film Beauty and the Beast. The dining experiences are called The Rose, Palo steakhouse and a dining area called Enchanté.

Aboard the Disney Wish, guests will savor an upscale suite of epicurean excellence exclusively for adults inspired by the elegant icons of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Beauty and the Beast. The Rose is a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté. Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of the story, The Rose will be an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail. (Disney Cruise Line)

“We are drawing inspiration from our favorite Disney stories to create sophisticated spaces, just for adults. In fact, we’re developing several adult-exclusive dining experiences, inspired by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” Rawlins said.

Keg & Compass is a pub that celebrates the adventure and romance of the sea, designed in the rustic architectural style of a late 1800s Norwegian sailor’s map room. This casual setting is perfect for guests to kick back and watch live sports, news and major broadcast events while sampling a specialized selection of beers, including three custom craft brews available exclusively aboard the Disney Wish, along with an assortment of liquors, wines and cocktails. (Disney Cruise Line)

Adults may also want to check out the Senses Spa, the Untangled Salon or Hook’s Barbery.

At Untangled Salon, adults can let their hair down (and have it styled any way they want) in a light and airy environment inspired by Rapunzel, the artistic Disney Princess known for her long, flowing tresses. This chic, high-end salon will offer haircuts and styling, manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening and skin treatments. (Disney Cruise Line)

Disney officials said staterooms onboard the ship will have an “enchanting new look that is brought to life through beautiful custom artwork and elegant details inspired by some of our favorite Disney characters and stories, such as Cinderella.”

With an all-new look and feel steeped in enchantment and inspired by dreamy Disney stories, every stateroom on board the Disney Wish will be a luxurious, peaceful retreat designed with ample room for families, plenty of storage and upscale amenities. Most of the ship’s 1,254 staterooms will offer an ocean view, including 877 (70%) with a spacious verandah. (Disney Cruise Line)

Staterooms will also offer amazing ocean views, plenty of storage options, upscale amenities and great features for families.

The Disney Wish will also be the first ship to offer two-story royal suites.

The Disney Wish will debut four royal suites that celebrate the gilded world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Sleeping Beauty,” with two Princess Aurora Royal Suites and two Briar Rose Royal Suites. Each pair includes a single-floor option and a two-story configuration, the first of their kind for the Disney fleet. (Disney Cruise Line)

The ship will also be the first to offer the Wish Tower Suite, a first-of-its-kind accommodation set high in the forward funnel of the Disney Wish. The 1,966-square-foot penthouse in the sky will be the companies most unique Disney Cruise Line accommodation yet, and it’s the crown jewel of a truly jaw-dropping array of staterooms and suites aboard the Disney Wish.

The Wish Tower Suite, a first-of-its-kind accommodation set high in the forward funnel of the Disney Wish, will be Disney Cruise Line’s most unique suite yet. The magnificent living room will be flanked by an open dining area, a large pantry and a bar, all offering extraordinary views across the upper decks to the horizon through an expansive two-story window wall. (Disney Cruise Line)

Every storybook-inspired stateroom on this ship will be a luxurious, peaceful retreat designed with ample room for families, plenty of storage and upscale amenities.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage a five-night cruise to Nassau, the Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay on July 14, 2022 from Port Canaveral.

