Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – As July approaches, the tropics are starting to get more active.

As of Monday, we are watching three areas in the tropics that have the potential for development.

None, however, pose a threat to Central Florida.

1. Central Atlantic: A tropical wave located about 950 miles east-southeast of the southern windward Islands has a 70% chance of development in the next two days and a 90% chance over the next five days.

This area could become a depression in the next couple of days before entering the Caribbean.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.

Models are in agreement that it will continue its westward track through the southern Caribbean.

2. Gulf of Mexico: A disorganized area over the northern Gulf has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

It is expected to move slowly toward the west over the next few days.

3. Eastern Atlantic: A tropical wave is several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Conditions could become more conducive for gradual development later this week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Bonnie.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the weather in Central Florida is returning to a more normal setup, with highs in the low 90s and sea breeze storms.

