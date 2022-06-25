Over half a million gallons of untreated sewage spills in Ocala from force main break during extreme weather, city says

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to multiple power outage and road block calls out of the city on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Ocala said in a statement that an 18-inch force main break during an “extreme weather event” Friday spilled hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated sewage and forced the closure of a stretch of State Road 464.

According to news releases, the area has since been sanitized following a flow of approximately 595,950 gallons of filth that crews diverted as repairs were made.

SR-464 was closed from SE 20th to SE 22nd avenues, the city said. As of Saturday, eastbound and westbound traffic is down to one lane; drivers were told to expect noise, dust and heavy equipment in the area.

Strong storms swept through Marion County on Friday after severe weather the day prior twisted trees with powerlines and cut off electricity for thousands of people.

It was suggested that those seeking more information contact the city’s Water Resources Department by calling (352) 351-6772.