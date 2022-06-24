Playing loud music in your car? New Florida law could get you a ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting next week, you may want to think about how loud you’re blasting music from your car.

A new Florida law going into effect on July 1 will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loud in their cars.

[TRENDING: Development chances increase for tropical wave in Atlantic | Shipley Do-Nuts plans 1st Central Florida location. Here’s when, where you can find it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

It makes it unlawful for someone playing music from a vehicle that is “plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more.”

“The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shall promulgate rules defining ‘plainly audible’ and establish standards regarding how sound should be measured by law enforcement personnel who enforce the provisions of this section,” Florida statute 316.3045 reads.

The law also allows officers to ticket drivers listening to music “louder than necessary” in areas where churches, schools or hospitals nearby.