This unique Florida law applies to drivers who get a ticket while using a learner’s permit?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Thursday, “What if I get a ticket while driving with a learner’s license?”

“There are so many rules and restrictions when having a learner’s license that you should already expect when you do mess up that the consequences are going to be fairly stiff,” Trooper Steve said.

To encourage motorists who have a learner’s permit to drive safely, Florida has installed a rather interesting law.

“If a driver receives a moving violation while driving with a learner’s permit, they would not be allowed to get their actual license, a Class E license, until one year after the conviction date -- the day the driver pays the ticket or is found guilty in court,” Trooper Steve said.

Be safe!

About the Authors:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

