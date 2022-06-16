This unique Florida law applies to drivers who get a ticket while using a learner’s permit?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Thursday, “What if I get a ticket while driving with a learner’s license?”

“There are so many rules and restrictions when having a learner’s license that you should already expect when you do mess up that the consequences are going to be fairly stiff,” Trooper Steve said.

To encourage motorists who have a learner’s permit to drive safely, Florida has installed a rather interesting law.

“If a driver receives a moving violation while driving with a learner’s permit, they would not be allowed to get their actual license, a Class E license, until one year after the conviction date -- the day the driver pays the ticket or is found guilty in court,” Trooper Steve said.

