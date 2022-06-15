3 hospitalized after crash involving semitruck in Marion County, fire officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitruck in Marion County Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, they responded to the vehicle rollover and entrapment shortly after 8 a.m.

Three people were hospitalized, fire rescue said. The crash is currently being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.