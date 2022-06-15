89º

3 hospitalized after crash involving semitruck in Marion County, fire officials say

Crash also involved 2 passenger vehicles

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Fire officials responded to the Marion County crash Wednesday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitruck in Marion County Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, they responded to the vehicle rollover and entrapment shortly after 8 a.m.

Three people were transported to the hospital following the crash, according to Marion County Fire Rescue. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Three people were hospitalized, fire rescue said. The crash is currently being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and a semitruck, according to a Facebook post issued by Marion County Fire Rescue. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

