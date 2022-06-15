94º

WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over semitruck, train collision in Marion County

Fire rescue says 1 being evaluated

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck and train collided in Marion County Wednesday morning, according to fire rescue.

The crash happened near E. Highway 318 and NE 24th Avenue in Citra.

The Marion County Fire Rescue said paramedics on scene are checking on one person, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Fire rescue said the train did not derail in the crash.

There are no other details available as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

