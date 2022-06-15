WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over semitruck, train collision in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck and train collided in Marion County Wednesday morning, according to fire rescue.

The crash happened near E. Highway 318 and NE 24th Avenue in Citra.

The Marion County Fire Rescue said paramedics on scene are checking on one person, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Fire rescue said the train did not derail in the crash.

There are no other details available as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.