A car slams into a restaurant in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car crashed into an Italian deli early Thursday in Orlando.

The car slammed into Stasio’s Italian Deli & Market on East Robinson Street at North Bumby Avenue.

It’s not known if anyone was injured or if the building sustained any significant damage.

Crews blocked traffic in the area after a gas leak was reported, but no other details have been released.

