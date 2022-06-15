Orlando man, 75, killed in wrong-way crash on Goldenrod Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 75-year-old Orlando man driving a pickup truck the wrong way on Goldenrod Road in Orange County was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday on Goldenrod Road at Sun Vista Way near Pershing Avenue, southeast of Orlando.

The FHP said the man was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma south in the northbound lanes and struck a 2021 Toyota Highlander head-on.

The man driving the Tacoma was taken to AdventHealth East Orlando, where he was pronounced dead, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver of the Highlander, a 35-year-old Orlando man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, the report stated.

Troopers noted in the crash report that it wasn’t known if either driver was wearing a seat belt.

Northbound lanes of Goldenrod Road were closed in the area, but the roadway was later reopened.

No other details were released.