What the Honk: Some wheelie bad parking this week

As long as parking is a part of life, this segment will still have material to show you. It seems every week I learn a new way to park horribly...

Someone should really go ahead and invent bowling bumpers for parking spaces. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This Ford Bronco has to know when they parked here that someone somewhere was going to take a picture and send it to me. To mark in the spot and the loading zone is just too much for me.

I wish people understood the issues they are causing when they do things like this. Oh, and your ‘antique’ license plate is not a substitute for a disabled parking decal.

Remember: Even if they're operating federal equipment, they're still people too. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Remember when we spoke about how there are no exceptions to a lawn service vehicle when it comes to parking laws. Well, the same thing applies to mail trucks in disabled parking locations... yes, even at the health department.

The fact that I need to say this lets me know I will have my job for a little longer.

The ignorance of this rider is so aggravating.

I have nothing nice to say about motorcycle riders like this. The ignorance of this rider is so aggravating.

As he was driving down I-4, he would get other drivers’ attention, just to show them he can ride on one wheel. It’s drivers like this who would be like ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’ after they get pulled over.

A little heads up for anyone out there who might be curious: In the state of Florida, if you lift your front wheel off of the ground and are pulled over for it, it will cost you $1,000 dollars.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.