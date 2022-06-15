Senior man, woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A senior man and woman, both from Fort Pierce, died in an Osceola County crash Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at State Road 60 and Peavine Road.

A 63-year-old man was driving a sedan west on SR-60, west of Peavine Road, at the same time a 36-year-old pickup driver from Groveland was traveling east on that same road, a crash report shows.

FHP said the sedan driver attempted to pass a semi-truck at the same time the pickup truck entered the eastbound lane of SR-60, into the direct path of the other vehicle.

Troopers said the 63-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the sedan passenger, a 63-year-old woman, was airlifted to the hospital, where she later died.

Both the pickup truck driver and passenger, a 37-year-old man from St. Petersburg, only sustained minor injuries, according to investigators.

This crash remains under investigation.