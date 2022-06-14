Beachline Expressway reopens after fatal pedestrian crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on State Road 528 Monday night, forcing officials to temporarily close part of the Beachline Expressway bridge, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Officers said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on westbound SR-528, just east of the U.S. 1 exit.

Westbound traffic from Merritt Island was stopped from crossing the bridge and rerouted on Courtenay Parkway for several hours while Cocoa police conducted a traffic homicide investigation.

The driver who struck the pedestrian is cooperating with authorities, police said.

No other details have been released.

