TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 killed after crash involving semitruck in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed after a crash involving a semitruck in Orange County Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Rio Grande Avenue.

Troopers said a 26-year-old in a 2002 Toyota Camry was heading east on Oak Ridge Road when — for a yet unknown reason — the driver went into the westbound lane, crashing into an oncoming semitruck.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the driver of the Camry was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Oak Ridge Road is currently shut down and drivers are urged to seek an alternate route, the FHP website shows.