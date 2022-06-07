Person hit by train in Orlando, Orange County Fire Rescue says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Orlando near 5501 South Orange Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Responders said crews transported the person to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

SunRail, a commuter rail line, announced delays on social media following the reports.

Train P336 NB is delayed 90 mins, P338 NB 15 mins and P337 SB 30 mins for police assistance near the tracks. A bus bridge has been implemented between Sand Lake and ORMC/Amtrak stations. We will continue to provide updates. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 7, 2022

According to SunRail, a bus bridge is being used to pick up passengers from in-between the Sand Lake and Orlando Regional Medical Center/Amtrak stations.

This is all the information released so far. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.