78º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Person hit by train in Orlando, Orange County Fire Rescue says

SunRail announced delays following reports

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Train, Sunrail, Orange County Fire Rescue
Speed train generic (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Orlando near 5501 South Orange Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Responders said crews transported the person to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

[TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break another record | Hidden Gem: Everything Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

SunRail, a commuter rail line, announced delays on social media following the reports.

According to SunRail, a bus bridge is being used to pick up passengers from in-between the Sand Lake and Orlando Regional Medical Center/Amtrak stations.

This is all the information released so far. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email