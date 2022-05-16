Train hits, critically injures 14-year-old girl walking on tracks, Edgewater officers say

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A teen was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday afternoon after being hit by a train in Edgewater, police said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near the 2700 block of Hibiscus Drive.

[TRENDING: Largest section of Wekiva Parkway opens | Police swarm Church Street in downtown Orlando after man shot | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officers said the teen, later identified as 14-year-old Heleyna Showalter, was walking south along the train tracks when a train traveling in the same direction struck her.

Ad

Showalter was pushed into a wooded area, where officers were eventually able to find her, police said.

According to the department, she was airlifted to Halifax Medical Center in critical condition.

The Edgewater Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (386) 424-2000.