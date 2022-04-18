85º

Driver injured when freight train slams into car in Orlando

Crash happened at intersection of New Hampshire and Beardall streets

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

A train slammed into a car at the intersection of New Hampshire Street and Beardall Road (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after a freight train plowed into his car Monday morning in Orlando, according to police.

Officers said the crash happened at the intersection of New Hampshire and Beardall streets around 7:50 a.m.

The driver was hurt, but police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officers said the crash is not causing any major traffic issues.

Investigators have not said what led up to the wreck.

