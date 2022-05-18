Brightline train pulls into Orlando airport facility in station’s 1st test

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline is celebrating a milestone this week as one of its trains pulled into Orlando International Airport on Tuesday.

The train rolled into the airport’s new Intermodal Terminal Facility for testing. The facility, when open, will act as a hub for the new Brightline route from Miami to Orlando and, if the plan goes through, Brightline’s expansion across Orlando to Tampa.

Following the test, the train returned to the company’s maintenance facility south of the airport.

Brightline is nearly 80% complete with building its rail line north from Miami, through Brevard County and over to the airport in Orange County. The line will begin carrying passengers from Orlando to Miami in 2023.

The Intermodal Terminal Facility is meant to be an outlet for several kinds of rail and ground transportation. It also connects to the new Terminal C which is currently under construction and is scheduled to open later this year.

In addition to Brightline, SunRail is also considering an expansion line to the airport and this facility.