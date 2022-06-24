87º

Severe storms twist trees with powerlines in Marion County

Thousands lost power in thunderstorms Thursday

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Mark Lehman, Reporter

Powerful storms swept through the Ocala and Silver Springs area Thursday night, causing damage described in part by the National Weather Service as trees and powerlines "twisted together."

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Powerful storms swept through the Ocala and Silver Springs area Thursday afternoon, causing damage described in part by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville as trees and powerlines “twisted together.”

According to an update at 7:55 p.m., the NWS confirmed wind damage reported at 4:45 p.m. out of Silver Springs was “likely from downburst winds.”

Downbursts are straight line winds, i.e. thunderstorm winds with no rotation, and are the main way thunderstorms produce their damage; wind descending from the thunderstorm spreads out in all directions once hitting the ground and can reach speeds above 100 mph, according to the NWS.

Thousands of people lost power in Marion County during the storms, with most customers’ service restored by Friday morning. Drivers were told to expect traffic delays due to fallen trees and powerlines obstructing roadways, Ocala Fire Rescue said.

Lightning also caused problems, with “a witnessed lightning strike” blamed for setting a house on fire in Ocala, firefighters said.

