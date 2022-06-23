Marion County wildfire may cause smoke on State Road 19, troopers warn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning Wednesday evening to drivers about the outbreak of a Marion County wildfire on State Road 19.

Troopers said the wildfire is just south of Salt Springs around Northeast 100th Street.

FHP said smoke from the fire could affect visibility on State Road 19 throughout the night and into the morning, telling drivers to use caution as they travel in the area.

According to FHP, drivers should reduce their speed and turn on their low-beam headlights in case of low visibility.