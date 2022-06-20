81º

1 injured, several pets killed in Altamonte Springs house fire

Cause of fire under investigation

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Seminole County, Seminole County Fire Department
One person was hospitalized and several pets were killed in a house fire in Seminole County.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital and several pets were killed Sunday in a house fire in Seminole County, fire officials said.

The fire broke out on Camellia Avenue in Altamonte Springs.

Officials with the Seminole County Fire Department said at least four cats and a dog died in the fire. A fifth cat was treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said one person who was inside the home at the time of the fire was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

