Car catches fire while driving on I-4 near DeLand, troopers say

A vehicle caught fire while traveling along I-4 in Deland on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on I-4 in the area of mile marker 123 when the vehicle caught fire, according to troopers.

The 59-year-old male driver pulled to the outside shoulder as the vehicle was engulfed in flames, troopers said.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured, troopers said.

The car was eventually towed and the scene was cleared, troopers said.