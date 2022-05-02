70º

That’s not how you pave a road. Bricks dump onto I-4 in Orlando, causing traffic jam

Cleanup takes place on I-4 east near Florida Turnpike

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Pavers fall off a truck on I-4 in Orlando. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Follow the yellow brick road? Um, no.

A load of brick pavers fell off a truck onto Interstate 4 in Orlando, causing a major traffic headache Monday morning.

The incident happened on I-4 east near the Florida Turnpike.

“Officers are currently working with FHP & DOT to clean up pavers that fell off a truck on I-4 east near the turnpike,” Orlando police posted on Facebook. “I- east is closed just east of the turnpike. The express lanes eastbound will remain open.”

Details about how the bricks fell off the truck have not been released.

