That’s not how you pave a road. Bricks dump onto I-4 in Orlando, causing traffic jam

ORLANDO, Fla. – Follow the yellow brick road? Um, no.
A load of brick pavers fell off a truck onto Interstate 4 in Orlando, causing a major traffic headache Monday morning.
The incident happened on I-4 east near the Florida Turnpike.
“Officers are currently working with FHP & DOT to clean up pavers that fell off a truck on I-4 east near the turnpike,” Orlando police posted on Facebook. “I- east is closed just east of the turnpike. The express lanes eastbound will remain open.”
Details about how the bricks fell off the truck have not been released.
Someone is going to have to reschedule their paver delivery...— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) May 2, 2022
EB I-4 at Turnpike
- left two lanes blocked
- debris all over the road - USE CAUTION
- Delays Eastbound, use express lanes if you can#Monday #Traffic pic.twitter.com/RT5NaAtguw