Marion County woman wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

Lizaida Adorno, 49, of Ocala claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman from Ocala claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a food store in Marion County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Tuesday.

According to lottery officials, 49-year-old Lizaida Adorno won the prize from a 500X THE CASH scratch-off purchased at Quick King Food Store, located at 168 Marion Oaks Blvd. in Ocala. The store will receive a $2,000 commission bonus, according to the news release.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Adorno chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million.