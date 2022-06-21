Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A boy was airlifted to a Florida hospital after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish in a freak fishing accident in New Port Richey, officials said.

Pasco (County) Fire Rescue posted about the incident Monday on Twitter, saying, “Child listed as a trauma alert after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish. While headed to the hospital with their mother, the child experienced difficulty breathing. Firefighters responded and listed the child as a trauma alert.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A barb from the catfish went about 1.5 inches into the child’s chest, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

Ad

The child, who is less than 10 years old, was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Children Hospital in Tampa and was last listed in stable condition.

No other details have been released.