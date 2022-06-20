Sam’s Club offers $8 membership offer for limited time

Sam’s Club is offering another $8 membership deal for a limited time.

Through June 26, Sam’s Club is offering the annual membership deal ahead of Fourth of July for new members who redeem it in person.

The $8 membership is “less than a fourth of the everyday price.” The annual club membership is $45 per year.

To take advantage of the offer, visit a Sam’s Club location and mention the Fourth of July deal.