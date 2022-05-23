West Melbourne man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

Robert Shipley, 61, won the $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash" Scratch-Off game.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man is $1 million richer after he purchased a winning Florida lottery ticket at a Melbourne food mart.

Robert Shipley, 61, of West Melbourne, bought his “500X The Cash” Scratch-Off game ticket from Sunshine Food Mart, located at 3990 W. New Haven Ave., the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Shipley chose to claim his winnings at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00, lottery officials said in a news release.

Sunshine Food Mart will receive a $2,000 commission bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to Florida Lottery officials.

The top prize for the $50 “500X The Cash” game is $25 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize from the game are 1-in-4.50, lottery officials said.