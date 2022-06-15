Winter Garden man claims $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off

A man from Winter Garden in Orange County won $1 million from the Florida Lottery.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A man from Winter Garden claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters, according to a Wednesday news release.

Joshua Hudgins, 39, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of $880,000. He bought his Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game for $30 at a Wawa on 7940 W Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for having sold the winning ticket.

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game features four top prizes of $15 million and 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are one in 2.59, according to the Florida Lottery.