Lake County woman claims $1M from scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A woman from Lake County claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket at the Florida Lottery headquarters on Monday, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: 7th Haitian delegate vanishes from Special Olympics in Kissimmee | Dozens of trucks towed, hundreds of citations issued in Daytona Beach Shores truck meet, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Kimberly Elbers, 58, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000. Elbers bought her 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at Publix, which will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Ad

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, according to a press release. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 4.5 with the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said.

The Florida Lottery games have paid more than $80.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires since 1988, according to the press release.