Beauty shop targeted, building vandalized with racial slurs

An Orlando beauty shop owner is now collateral damage in a dispute between businesses following a viral video showing a woman using a racial slur at a local restaurant.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando beauty shop owner is now collateral damage in a dispute between businesses following a viral video showing a woman using a racial slur at a local restaurant.

Iris Mejia owns Beauty Bar Orlando on Hillcrest St. near E. Colonial. Last week, her shop was vandalized with racial slurs.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Phrases like “Go back to your cage monkey” were plastered across her building with spray paint.

People are harassing the shop owner because they mistook her business for another shop with a similar name.

Kristen Nguyen, an employee at King Cajun Crawfish on Mills Avenue recorded this video last week.

Nguyen said the customer captured on video spewed racist phrases at her after being denied a refund for food she ate.

In the video, you can hear the customer address staff at the restaurant using racial pejoratives, saying, “Take your [expletive] back to your county, ch***-ch***!”

“We cannot accept this kind of behavior, which is the main reason I put it online,” Nguyen said.

Angry social media users were quick to act. They began leaving bad reviews about the shop on Google and sending racially charged messages in return — but they targeted the wrong business.

Nigel Mejia is the shop owner’s son. He said finding his mom’s business vandalized was a complete shock.

Ad

“We shouldn’t be fighting hate with hate,” he said.

Iris said she has been in distress. The slew of hateful reviews on Google tarnished her once five-star rating. She has also received threats to burn her business down.

Michelle Niesluchowski is a hairstylist who runs a separate business in the building. She said what is happening to Iris is devastating.

“It’s terrible. That’s not the answer for anything. You know, it’s just perpetuating more hate and more violence,” she said.

Niesluchowski called Iris Mejia amazing and kind. Iris’ son said his mother would never spew hate like this.

Niesluchowski said multiple people have also booked fake appointments at the shop, leaving nasty comments.

“It’s been a complete waste of money and time,” she said.

Nigel created a GoFundMe to help cover profit loss and clean up. So far it has gained more than half the $10,000 goal.

Ad

Iris said she has filed multiple police reports. For their safety, she even put up surveillance cameras around the building.

Iris is pleading with the community to stop harassing her.