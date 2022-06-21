86º

Universal Orlando to close Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop

Theme park to create new retail experience

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop at Universal Studios Florida (McReynolds)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will soon close the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop.

The retail experience at Universal Studios Florida allowed guests to purchase vintage items, set pieces used in the parks, and so much more.

“Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop at Universal Studios Florida is scheduled to permanently close on June 26 to make way for a new retail experience. More details will be shared in the months ahead,” Universal leaders said in a statement.

For the past several years, guests could purchase items and props from events like Halloween Horror Nights, Mardi Gras, Universal Christmas celebrations and most recently, Shrek 4D and the Monsters Café.

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

