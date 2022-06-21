Universal Orlando to close Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will soon close the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop.

The retail experience at Universal Studios Florida allowed guests to purchase vintage items, set pieces used in the parks, and so much more.

“Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop at Universal Studios Florida is scheduled to permanently close on June 26 to make way for a new retail experience. More details will be shared in the months ahead,” Universal leaders said in a statement.

For the past several years, guests could purchase items and props from events like Halloween Horror Nights, Mardi Gras, Universal Christmas celebrations and most recently, Shrek 4D and the Monsters Café.

