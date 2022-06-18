96º

SeaWorld Orlando adds concert series to Electric Ocean event

Performances happening at Nautilus Theater

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Electric Ocean summer event underway now at SeaWorld Orlando through Sept. 5 (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added even more entertainment to its summer event, Electric Ocean.

Beginning July 9, the theme park is rolling out a brand-new Electric Ocean Concert Series at Nautilus Theater.

The concerts only add to the event’s already exciting lineup, including daytime and nighttime entertainment, delicious foods, family-friendly dance parties and a nighttime spectacular.

Ignite 360 during Electric Ocean. Summer event underway at SeaWorld Orlando through Sept. 5 (WKMG)

SeaWorld said the performances are included with park admission and will happen every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The theme park is offering reserved seating starting at $9.99. Seating check-in will begin at 12pm at the concert seating check-in table located to the right of Nautilus Theater, the company said on its website.

Check out some of the artists and dates below:

  • Saturday, July 9: TBA
  • Sunday, July 10: Parmalee
  • Saturday, July 16: Fuel
  • Sunday, July 17: Chase Matthew
  • Saturday, July 23: Queensrÿche
  • Sunday, July 24: TBA
  • Saturday, July 30: TBA
  • Sunday, July 31: Blue Öyster Cult
  • Saturday, Aug. 6: P.O.D.
  • Sunday, Aug. 7: Jefferson Starship

Performances are subject to change or cancellation.

Click here to purchase tickets for SeaWorld Orlando and to learn more.

