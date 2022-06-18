SeaWorld Orlando adds concert series to Electric Ocean event

Electric Ocean summer event underway now at SeaWorld Orlando through Sept. 5

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added even more entertainment to its summer event, Electric Ocean.

Beginning July 9, the theme park is rolling out a brand-new Electric Ocean Concert Series at Nautilus Theater.

[TRENDING: 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia | Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The concerts only add to the event’s already exciting lineup, including daytime and nighttime entertainment, delicious foods, family-friendly dance parties and a nighttime spectacular.

Ignite 360 during Electric Ocean. Summer event underway at SeaWorld Orlando through Sept. 5 (WKMG)

SeaWorld said the performances are included with park admission and will happen every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The theme park is offering reserved seating starting at $9.99. Seating check-in will begin at 12pm at the concert seating check-in table located to the right of Nautilus Theater, the company said on its website.

Check out some of the artists and dates below:

Saturday, July 9: TBA

Sunday, July 10: Parmalee

Saturday, July 16: Fuel

Sunday, July 17: Chase Matthew

Saturday, July 23: Queensrÿche

Sunday, July 24: TBA

Saturday, July 30: TBA

Sunday, July 31: Blue Öyster Cult

Saturday, Aug. 6: P.O.D.

Sunday, Aug. 7: Jefferson Starship

Performances are subject to change or cancellation.

Click here to purchase tickets for SeaWorld Orlando and to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.