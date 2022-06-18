SeaWorld Orlando adds concert series to Electric Ocean event

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added even more entertainment to its summer event, Electric Ocean.
Beginning July 9, the theme park is rolling out a brand-new Electric Ocean Concert Series at Nautilus Theater.
The concerts only add to the event’s already exciting lineup, including daytime and nighttime entertainment, delicious foods, family-friendly dance parties and a nighttime spectacular.
SeaWorld said the performances are included with park admission and will happen every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The theme park is offering reserved seating starting at $9.99. Seating check-in will begin at 12pm at the concert seating check-in table located to the right of Nautilus Theater, the company said on its website.
Check out some of the artists and dates below:
- Saturday, July 9: TBA
- Sunday, July 10: Parmalee
- Saturday, July 16: Fuel
- Sunday, July 17: Chase Matthew
- Saturday, July 23: Queensrÿche
- Sunday, July 24: TBA
- Saturday, July 30: TBA
- Sunday, July 31: Blue Öyster Cult
- Saturday, Aug. 6: P.O.D.
- Sunday, Aug. 7: Jefferson Starship
Performances are subject to change or cancellation.
Click here to purchase tickets for SeaWorld Orlando and to learn more.
