‘Jurassic’ and ‘Back to the Future’ escape room coming to Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando announced on Monday that it will soon debut an all-new escape room for guests to experience at Universal CityWalk.

The experience is being called Universal’s Great Movie Escape and will feature two escape rooms that revolve around popular films like “Jurassic World” and “Back to the Future.”

“Concepted and designed by the same creative masterminds responsible for the wildly immersive haunts of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Great Movie Escape will bring two distinct and extraordinary escape adventures to the heart of Universal CityWalk,” Universal said in a news release. “Through interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling and intricately detailed sets, guests will be swept into the dinosaur adventures of Jurassic World or the time-traveling chaos of Back to the Future as they solve their way through a multi-sensory experience like no other.”

The new location will be taking over “The Groove” dance club next to Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food.

The new escape room will open this fall and Universal said tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

