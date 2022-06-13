79º

Guy Harvey Weekend returning to SeaWorld Orlando

Conservationist available for autographs, and photo opportunities

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Guy Harvey Weekend at SeaWorld Orlando (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – World-renowned artist, scientist, diver and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey is returning to SeaWorld Orlando.

On June 18 and 19, guests are invited to join Dr. Harvey for meet-and-greets, autographs, and photo opportunities within the Guy Harvey store located in the Waterfront.

Meet-and-greet opportunities will be available during select times each day.

  • Saturday, June 18: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1:15-3 p.m. and 4:15-6 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 19: 10-11:45 a.m. and 1:15-3:30 p.m.

Inside the Guy Harvey store at SeaWorld Orlando guests can enjoy exclusive paintings, and apparel commissioned by Guy Harvey.

Guy Harvey Shop at SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG)

Guy Harvey Weekend is happening the same time SeaWorld Orlando is holding its Electric Ocean summer event which features dance music, colorful lights and the nighttime spectacular, Ignite 360.

