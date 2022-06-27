Weather week: Typical summer pattern returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a weeklong stretch of upper 90s, we are back to regular scheduled programming this week in Central Florida.

We are starting in the mid-70s in the Orlando area, with a few showers possibly clipping the coast Monday morning.

Through the day, highs will max out in the mid-90s for inland counties and the upper 80s along the coast.

If you are planning on heading to the beaches, beware as a steady onshore breeze will keep a moderate to high risk of rip currents along all Atlantic beaches this week.

Later Monday afternoon, a 50% chance of sea breeze storms will begin to develop along I-95 and push west, producing heavy rain and lightning.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are watching three area in the tropics with a potential chance for development. None, however, pose a threat to Central Florida.

1.) Central Atlantic: A tropical wave located about 950 miles east-southeast of the southern windward Islands has a 70% chance of development in the next two days and a 90% chance over the next five days.

This area could become a depression in the next couple of days before entering the Caribbean.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.

Models are in agreement that it will continue its westward track through the southern Caribbean.

2.) Gulf of Mexico : A disorganized area over the northern Gulf has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

It is expected to move slowly toward the west over the next few days.

3.) Eastern Atlantic: A tropical wave is several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Conditions could become more conducive for gradual development later this week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance of development over the next five days.