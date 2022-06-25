Hurricane Center watching two areas in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NHC is keeping tabs n two disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

An area of low pressure could form early next week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Any development of this system would likely be slow to occur as it drifts westward in the north central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.

The second disturbance continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Atlantic ocean. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development of this system over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week. This system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph and approach the Windward Islands by early next week.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 20% chance to develop over the next two days and a 60% chance over the next five days.

Ad

There are no immediate threats to Florida. The next named storm of the season is Bonnie. Hurricane season runs through November.