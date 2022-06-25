Heatwave breaks! Not as hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all relative this time of the year. After two days where most of Central Florida was flirting with the century mark, the Sunshine State will get a break from the brutal heat.

Highs will still hover around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday, but that will be about 10 degrees “cooler” than the last couple of days.

Expect more clouds and an earlier start to showers and thunderstorms. Through the morning, a stray shower or downpour is possible, especially along the coast. By lunch or shortly after, shower and thunderstorm chances start to increase.

Future radar

Those storms will move away from the coast and push inland through the early afternoon. By the evening, most of the rain and storms will be closer to the Gulf coast.

Beach Forecast:

The rip current threat will be high along the east coast beaches through the weekend. After a few downpours early in the, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies takeover at the beach as storms roll inland.

Tropics update:

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted two areas for possible development in the Atlantic basin. There are no immediate threats to Florida.