Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free

The Fourth of July weekend calls for all sorts of items such as grills, canoes, camping gear orevent tickets.
Ahead of the weekend, Floridian shoppers can have a sales-tax break for Freedom Week, which runs from July 1-7.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a tax relief package, HB 7061, that included Freedom Week in May 2021. The tax-free period during the first week of July eliminates taxes on outdoor recreation and entertainment such as kayaks, bicycles, sleeping bags and movie or concert tickets for events after Freedom Week ends too.
Sales taxes will be lifted on the following items:
Tickets for events scheduled through Dec. 31
- Live music events, fairs, festivals, sporting events, cultural events and movies in theaters
- Entry and annual passes to museums, ballets, plays and musical theater performances
- Dues and fees for gyms and physical-fitness facilities
Fishing gear and supplies
- The first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle sold individually
- The first $30 of the price of tackle boxes or bags
- The first $75 of the price of single fishing rods or $150 when sold as a set
Water gear
- The first $25 of the price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks
- The first $50 of the price of safety flares
- The first $75 of the price of life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars
- The first $150 of the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, inflatable water tubes and floats capable of being towed
- The first $300 of the price of paddleboards and surfboards
- The first $500 of the price of canoes and kayaks
Camping gear
- The first $30 of the price of camping lanterns and flashlights
- The first $50 of the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs
- The first $200 of the price of tents
Other items
- Items for individual or team sports - other than footwear and uniforms - with prices of $40 or less
- The first $15 of the price of sunscreen or insect repellant
- The first $30 of the price of water bottles
- The first $100 of the price of sunglasses
- The first $200 of the price of hydration packs and binoculars
- The first $250 of the price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles