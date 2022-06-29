Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Fourth of July weekend calls for all sorts of items such as grills, canoes, camping gear orevent tickets.

Ahead of the weekend, Floridian shoppers can have a sales-tax break for Freedom Week, which runs from July 1-7.

[TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect | Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a tax relief package, HB 7061, that included Freedom Week in May 2021. The tax-free period during the first week of July eliminates taxes on outdoor recreation and entertainment such as kayaks, bicycles, sleeping bags and movie or concert tickets for events after Freedom Week ends too.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Sales taxes will be lifted on the following items:

Tickets for events scheduled through Dec. 31

Live music events, fairs, festivals, sporting events, cultural events and movies in theaters

Entry and annual passes to museums, ballets, plays and musical theater performances

Dues and fees for gyms and physical-fitness facilities

Fishing gear and supplies

The first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle sold individually

The first $30 of the price of tackle boxes or bags

The first $75 of the price of single fishing rods or $150 when sold as a set

Water gear

The first $25 of the price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks

The first $50 of the price of safety flares

The first $75 of the price of life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars

The first $150 of the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, inflatable water tubes and floats capable of being towed

The first $300 of the price of paddleboards and surfboards

The first $500 of the price of canoes and kayaks

Camping gear

The first $30 of the price of camping lanterns and flashlights

The first $50 of the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs

The first $200 of the price of tents

Other items