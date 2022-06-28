Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect

Starting July 1, the Sunshine State will have new laws that could affect a host of different issues — from what Floridians learn in school to how loudly they can play music in their vehicles.

HB 1557 - Parental Rights in Education AKA ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

This law will require district school boards to notify students’ parents of involvement in critical decisions affecting the student’s mental, emotional or physical well-being.

The law also prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels and for school districts to notify parents of healthcare services.

HB 5001 - General Appropriation Act

The bill will provide a minimum wage increase to state employees and law enforcement while also providing tax suspensions on gas, diapers and school supplies.

It will also provide money for buildings and other improvements in state agencies.

HB 577 - Tenant Safety, Miya’s Law

This law will require the apartment operators to provide tenants with a reasonable notice for repairs in dwelling units.

It will also enforce stricter background checks and the use of master keys.

Florida statue 316.3045 - Loud Music in Vehicles

This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars.

Drivers will be unable to play music from a vehicle that is at a distance of 25 feet or more.

The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.

HB 5 - Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality AKA ‘15 Weeks Abortion Ban’

This law prohibits a physician from performing an abortion if the fetus is past 15 weeks, rendering late-term abortion services illegal.

The law provides some exceptions in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.

HB 1421 - School Safety

This law requires school to create a plan to reunify families in case of school evacuations and to have law enforcement officers ready to respond to emergencies like school shootings and to be present in shooting drills.

It also will require schools to provide annual incident reports that are easily digestible to readers.

Lastly, it also requires school officers to take mental health intervention training and school districts to train its staff in youth mental health awareness.

HB 105 - Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities

The Florida Clean Indoor Air Act will regulate vaping and tobacco smoking in public places in Florida.

The law’s goal is to protect the public from the health hazards of secondhand tobacco smoke.

Smoking will be restricted in public beaches and parks. The law will also allow school districts to regulate smoking on school property and local governments to restrict the use of vapes.

SB 1054 - Financial Literacy Instruction in Public Schools

This law requires that students starting in grade 9 must earn one-half credit in personal financial literacy and money management to receive their high school diplomas.

HB 7065 - Child Welfare

This law will create programs to provide guidance and resources for fathers to inspire them to have positive involvement with their children.

It will also provide mentorship for fatherless children and funding to help children in the foster care and juvenile justice system.

Lastly, this bill declares the month of June as “Responsible Fatherhood Month”.

HB 7 - Individual Freedom

This law prohibits the indoctrination of students in “systematic racism” or to a particular point of view inconsistent with the principles of individual freedom.

According to this law, the principles of individual freedoms mean that all individuals are equal before the law and have inalienable rights.

This bill also restricts how race-related instruction in workplace.

HB 7061 - Taxation

This law will provide tax reliefs for back-to-school season, recreation and disaster preparedness.

It will also give a tax breaks to companies who hire interns and create affordable housing.

HB 7061 will provide tax credit to companies that give to charities providing counseling for families.

SB 7072 - Social Media Platforms

This law will prohibit a social media platform from de-platforming a candidate for political office or journalistic enterprise.

The Florida Elections Commission is going to fine media platforms $250,000 per day for suspending the accounts of candidates for statewide office and $25,000 per day for any other candidate.

SB 1890 - Campaign Financing

This law puts a $3,000 contribution limit on political committees.

It also prohibits a candidate from donating surplus campaign funds to a charitable organization in which he or she is employed.

HB 7045 - School Choice

This law expands the eligibility for K-12 scholarships for students to attend private schools.

This will allow students with disabilities to have scholarships that will allow them to choose public or private schools.

Also, it will allow low-income students to attend schools that their parents otherwise could not afford.

Lastly, it also expands program eligibility to include students who are dependents of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and adopted children.

HB 529 - Moments of Silence in Public Schools

This law will require a moment of silence to be set aside for students during the first-period classroom in all grades.

It will require teachers to set aside two minutes daily in which students may not interfere with other students’ participation.

HB 5 - Civic Education Curriculum

This law requires the Department of Education to develop or approve an integrated civic education curriculum for grades K - 12.

The curriculum should help students’ development of civic responsibility and knowledge, according to the legislation.

HB 233 - Postsecondary Education

This law prohibits the State Board of Education from shielding students, staff or faculty from certain speech.

It will require the Board of Education to perform annual surveys on freedom and viewpoint diversity.

SB 1028 - Education

This law creates the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which provides female athletes with opportunities to demonstrate their skills when participating in athletic endeavors.

The bill specifies athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls may not be open to students of the male sex. Officials will take a student’s biological sex as established on their birth certificate as their “actual” sex when considering who should participate in the athletic events.

SB 88 - Farming Operations

This law protects reasonable agricultural activities conducted on farm land from inconvenient lawsuits.

It will protect farm operations including, but not limited to, noise, smoke, odors, dust, fumes, particle emissions or vibration.

SB 148 - Beverage Law

This law allows certain food service establishments to sell or deliver alcoholic beverages off-location under certain circumstances.

It will allow customers to take alcohol out of the restaurant and it will revised the requirements for the sale of alcoholic beverages by certain vendors.

SB 76 - Insurance

This law will prevent contractors from soliciting residential property owners through prohibited advertisements or make homeowners file insurance claims.

It will also restrict contractors from providing an authorization agreement to the insured without providing a good faith estimate.

SB 1884 - Preemption of Firearms and Ammunition Regulation

This law will broaden a 2011 law requiring local governments to pay as much as $100,000 in damages if they are sued for imposing gun regulations.

HB 7017 - Foreign Influence

This law requires any state agency or political subdivision to disclose any gift or grant with a value of $50,000 or more from any foreign source to the Department of Financial Services within 30 days of receiving it.

