No smoking on the beach? Daytona Beach Shores considers ban

Meeting comes after Florida Gov. DeSantis signs new law

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Leaders in Daytona Beach Shores will discuss a possible smoking ban on the beach during a meeting Tuesday.

The city has not yet drafted an ordinance, but the proposal would be allowed to move forward under a new state law signed by the governor last week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 35 bills, including a law allowing local governments to ban smoking on beaches and in parks.

The city council agenda for Daytona Beach Shores reads, “discussion on passage of smoking bill and the effects on public areas in the city.”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

