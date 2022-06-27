81º

LIVE

Politics

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Tampa

News 6 will stream event live at the top of this story

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Politics, Ron DeSantis, Florida
DeSantis announces $400M for projects to prevent flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday morning in Tampa.

The governor will speak at Hillsborough Community College Ybor City with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Senate President Wilton Simpson. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The topic of discussion has not been released ahead of time.

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email