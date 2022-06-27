WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Tampa

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday morning in Tampa.

The governor will speak at Hillsborough Community College Ybor City with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Senate President Wilton Simpson. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

The topic of discussion has not been released ahead of time.

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.