WATCH LIVE at 1:15 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Fort Lauderdale

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, on May 9, 2022. The Special Olympics has dropped a coronavirus vaccine mandate for its games in Orlando after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such rules. DeSantis, on Friday, June 3, 2022, announced that the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5 to June 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will hold a news conference at a sports medicine clinic in Fort Lauderdale.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. from Broward Health Sports Medicine.

DeSantis will be joined by Michelle Branham, secretary of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

No other details were shared ahead of the event.

The governor on Wednesday was sent a letter by Florida lawmakers — addressed to both him and state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo — urging the governor’s administration and the state health department to “change course immediately” on their stance against helping distribute lower-dose vaccines for children younger than 5 using state resources, as well as to cease spreading “disinformation about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, confusing parents and jeopardizing the health of their kids.”

The governor has been adamant that while parents are welcome to get their young children COVID shots, the state does not feel the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

