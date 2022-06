(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference in north Florida.

The news conference will be held at 9:45 a.m. at The Pig Bar-B-Q in Callahan, northwest of Jacksonville.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

The topic of conversation has not been released.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event at the top of this story.