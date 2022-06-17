WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday morning at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. DeSantis will be joined by Florida Highway Patrol Director Col. Gene Spaulding and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Interim Commissioner Mark Glass at the event.

No other details were shared ahead of the conference.

The governor spoke in Miami-Dade County Thursday, where he previewed the upcoming 2022 Florida Python Challenge and defended Florida’s position as the only state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers.

Though the federal government could give its final approval of the shots as soon as this weekend, DeSantis said he would neither block nor facilitate their distribution in Florida.

“Doctors can get it. Hospitals can get it. But there’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns,” DeSantis said. “That’s not where we’re gonna be utilizing our resources.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.