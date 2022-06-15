87º

Elon Musk hints support for possible Ron DeSantis presidential run in 2024

Twitter thread shows Musk is leaning toward the Florida governor following Texas special election

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted to a tweet by Elon Musk saying he is leaning towards voting for DeSantis if the Florida Governor runs for President in 2024. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Following a Texas special election that saw Republican Mayra Flores winning the state’s 34th District U.S. House of Representatives seat, business magnate and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk announced his leanings toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

Musk tweeted his support for Flores Wednesday, stating he predicts a “massive red wave” during elections in 2022.

In the Twitter thread, Musk stated he leans toward DeSantis as a possible candidate he would support in the 2024 presidential elections.

Musk voiced his intent to vote Republican last month on Twitter, the same platform the CEO has been in talks to purchase.

Further in the thread, Musk said he was considering creating a “Super PAC” for more moderate political candidates from different political parties.

During DeSantis’ Wednesday morning news conference, he addressed Musk’s comments, saying, “I welcome support from African-Americans” — referring to Musk’s heritage in South Africa.

