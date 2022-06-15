Gov. DeSantis appoints retired Marine as director of Florida State Guard

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday discussed the renewed Florida State Guard at a news conference in Pinellas County, announcing its new director.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Graham was picked for the job, DeSantis said. The governor made the announcement at American Legion Post 273 in Medeira Beach, where he reiterated that the FSG exists in part as a militaristic occupation for Floridians who don’t want to be subjected to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as service members are by the Department of Defense.

“We saw an opportunity to say ‘You know, we don’t want to have military imposing some of this stuff with the vax, we understand there’s gonna be people that may be out of work, and we need more support because we have hurricanes, we have we have people in need, we have things that require response,’” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was joined by Air Force Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert, adjutant general of the Florida National Guard, and retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James S. Hartsell, executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The three were last together Thursday at a news conference in Okaloosa County, where the governor signed six bills meant to enhance occupational and education opportunities for service members, veterans and military families.