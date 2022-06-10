Gov. DeSantis announces flags at half-staff to commemorate Pulse victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that U.S. and Florida state flags will be flown at half-staff Sunday in memory of the victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting.

The proclamation will extend to all local and state buildings, installations and grounds through the state “from sunrise to sunset,” DeSantis said.

Furthermore, the proclamation asks for Florida residents to pause for a moment of silence at 9 a.m. Sunday.

“Six years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando,” DeSantis said. “At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history... As a mark of respect for the victims, their families and the many affected by this tragedy, I signed the attached proclamation.”

The Pulse Nightclub shooting resulted in 49 people killed and 53 wounded.