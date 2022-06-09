Critically-acclaimed musical on Pulse aftermath returns to Orlando theatre

"From Here" is heading to the Ren in Orlando for just three days.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A critically-acclaimed musical is returning to Orlando’s Renaissance Theatre Company for just three days to mark the remembrance of the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub in 2016.

“From Here,” which originally debuted at the Orlando Fringe Festival in 2019 before being cut short due to COVID-19 in March 2020, tells one person’s story of what it was like living in Orlando during the difficult times of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Now, it’s soaking up the spotlight yet again with an updated script and Blake Auburn reprising his award-winning role, Passion PR Consulting said.

The musical was written by Donald Rupe with arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey.

“The show is a love letter to Orlando,” Donald Rupe, co-founder of the Ren, said in a news release. “After premiering at Orlando Fringe to enthusiastic crowds and rave reviews and then sadly cut short by the pandemic, it’s especially meaningful for us to bring back the show as we near the six-year anniversary of the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub that forever impacted our community, and we hope everyone experiences this incredibly moving show.”

“From Here” is one of the inspiring works that made the show’s creative team open the doors to the Renaissance Theatre Company in September 2021. They wanted to create a home in Orlando for works like “From Here” and encourage the explosion of art, theatre and humanism, according to their website.

Tickets for the show are $30 and it will be playing Friday and Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre Company.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit the theatre’s website.